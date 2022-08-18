Col. Jeffery B. Hambrice assumed command of Fort Campbell Dental Activity from Lt. Col. Michael Hoffman, during a ceremony on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on August 18.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 11:12
|Photo ID:
|7387541
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-DQ133-004
|Resolution:
|3349x5024
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell DENTAC Conducts Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
