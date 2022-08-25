Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines re-enlist at Manpower & Reserve Affairs MMEA Roadshow on Camp Lejeune [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Marines re-enlist at Manpower &amp; Reserve Affairs MMEA Roadshow on Camp Lejeune

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Garcia 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations East participate in a re-enlistment ceremony during a Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments (MMEA) Town Hall on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 25, 2022. The event provided a venue for Manpower & Reserve Affairs to provide Marines information on the benefits of continuing service via re-enlistments, special duty assignments, and the active reserves. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 11:05
    Photo ID: 7387495
    VIRIN: 220825-M-TT434-0001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 16.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines re-enlist at Manpower & Reserve Affairs MMEA Roadshow on Camp Lejeune [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines re-enlist at Manpower &amp; Reserve Affairs MMEA Roadshow on Camp Lejeune
    U.S. Marines re-enlist at Manpower &amp; Reserve Affairs MMEA Roadshow on Camp Lejeune
    U.S. Marines re-enlist at Manpower &amp; Reserve Affairs MMEA Roadshow on Camp Lejeune

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Camp Lejeune
    USNORTHCOMM
    MMEA Roadshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT