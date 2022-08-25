U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations East participate in a re-enlistment ceremony during a Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments (MMEA) Town Hall on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 25, 2022. The event provided a venue for Manpower & Reserve Affairs to provide Marines information on the benefits of continuing service via re-enlistments, special duty assignments, and the active reserves. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7387495
|VIRIN:
|220825-M-TT434-0001
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|16.75 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines re-enlist at Manpower & Reserve Affairs MMEA Roadshow on Camp Lejeune [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
