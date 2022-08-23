Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marking Our Place on the ARC ENDURANCE

    ESBJERG, DENMARK

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Marked By Iron!
    Today the Iron Eagle Brigade in coordination with leaders from the 839th transportation battalion and the danish home guard marked the ARC Endurance with the 1st armored division colors to honor our committed partnership.

