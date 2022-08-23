Marking Our Place on the ARC ENDURANCE

Marked By Iron!

Today the Iron Eagle Brigade in coordination with leaders from the 839th transportation battalion and the danish home guard marked the ARC Endurance with the 1st armored division colors to honor our committed partnership.

