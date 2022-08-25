USS Chancellorsville Conducts Routine Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 24, 2022) Seaman Jesus Sanchez-Delgado, from Porterville, California, scans for surface contacts on the bridge wing of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the East China Sea on Aug. 24, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

Date Taken: 08.25.2022