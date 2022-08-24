2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2022) Team Air Force and Team Navy compete in wheelchair basketball at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 24, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class George M. Bell)

