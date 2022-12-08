Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma graduates its first class of Rescue Swimmers [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma graduates its first class of Rescue Swimmers

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The first class of Aviation Survival Technicians, an occupation in the Coast Guard responsible for jumping from rescue helicopters and hoisting survivors from vessels in distress, graduated from Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma, Friday, August 12, 2022. This graduating class of 12 students started training in January 2022 after a critical facilities issue closed the training pool at the Coast Guard’s Aviation Technician Training Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Training Center Petaluma was the best suited alternative location to facilitate both the emergency medical technician portion of the course, as well as most of the rescue swimmer skills training in the pool. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 18:17
    Photo ID: 7386860
    VIRIN: 220812-G-G0211-002
    Resolution: 4096x2734
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma graduates its first class of Rescue Swimmers [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma graduates its first class of Rescue Swimmers
    Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma graduates its first class of Rescue Swimmers
    Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma graduates its first class of Rescue Swimmers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    California
    helicopter
    training
    swimmer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT