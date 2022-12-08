Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma graduates its first class of Rescue Swimmers

The first class of Aviation Survival Technicians, an occupation in the Coast Guard responsible for jumping from rescue helicopters and hoisting survivors from vessels in distress, graduated from Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma, Friday, August 12, 2022. This graduating class of 12 students started training in January 2022 after a critical facilities issue closed the training pool at the Coast Guard’s Aviation Technician Training Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Training Center Petaluma was the best suited alternative location to facilitate both the emergency medical technician portion of the course, as well as most of the rescue swimmer skills training in the pool. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

