    Training Range Improvements in Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    Training Range Improvements in Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    A Polish Army Leopard 2 tank is the first to cross the newly completed bridge over the River Kwisa at the Żagan Świętoszów Training Area in Poland during a ceremony there May 24, 2022. The bridge project is one of many training range improvements the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has delivered in Poland in partnership with the Polish Army, the U.S. Army’s 7th Army Training Command and others. These projects improve readiness and interoperability of U.S., host nation and allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza).

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 17:44
    Photo ID: 7386833
    VIRIN: 220824-D-CR197-004
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 883.46 KB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Providing a sense of security: USACE NATO Missions

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    North Atlantic Division

