A Polish Army Leopard 2 tank is the first to cross the newly completed bridge over the River Kwisa at the Żagan Świętoszów Training Area in Poland during a ceremony there May 24, 2022. The bridge project is one of many training range improvements the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has delivered in Poland in partnership with the Polish Army, the U.S. Army’s 7th Army Training Command and others. These projects improve readiness and interoperability of U.S., host nation and allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 17:44 Photo ID: 7386833 VIRIN: 220824-D-CR197-004 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 883.46 KB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Range Improvements in Poland [Image 3 of 3], by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.