    All Army Rugby Trains at Fort Carson [Image 3 of 14]

    All Army Rugby Trains at Fort Carson

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    The All Army Sports Rugby 7s Team trained at Fort Carson for two weeks leading up to the 10th Annual RugbyTown 7's Tournament, and Armed Forces Championship held in conjunction with one another at Infinity Park, Glendale, Colorado, August 19-21, 2022. All Army Sports allows Soldiers to train and compete in sports programs from four days, to three months long. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 15:08
    Photo ID: 7386445
    VIRIN: 220812-A-CQ037-012
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Army Rugby Trains at Fort Carson [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WCAP
    All Army Sports
    Army WCAP

