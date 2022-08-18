Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Space Centre leaders visit CSpOC, strengthen information sharing

    NATO Space Centre leaders visit CSpOC, strengthen information sharing

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Members of the NATO Space Centre visit military personnel from the Combined Force Space Component Command and Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022. The visit helped to strengthen relationships between CSpOC leaders and NATO Space Centre leaders in order to better facilitate the sharing of information among allies and partners. (photo by Royal Air Force Flight Lt. Stephen Maylan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 14:01
    Photo ID: 7386345
    VIRIN: 220818-X-VE588-1001
    Resolution: 4131x2754
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NATO
    Vandenberg
    CSpOC
    CFSCC
    NATO space centre

