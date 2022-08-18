NATO Space Centre leaders visit CSpOC, strengthen information sharing

Members of the NATO Space Centre visit military personnel from the Combined Force Space Component Command and Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022. The visit helped to strengthen relationships between CSpOC leaders and NATO Space Centre leaders in order to better facilitate the sharing of information among allies and partners. (photo by Royal Air Force Flight Lt. Stephen Maylan)

