    Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide [Image 14 of 14]

    Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force medical technicians from Fairchild Air Force Base are awarded first place in the Air Commando Challenge at the Medic Rodeo 2022 competition closing ceremony hosted at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 18, 2022. The 27th Special Operations Wing hosted the 13th iteration of Medic Rodeo; this year incorporated the MEDIC-X initiative which organizes, trains and equips medics to create a more agile, multi-capable, and interoperable force, capable of accomplishing tasks outside of their core Air Force Specialty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 14:07
    Photo ID: 7386339
    VIRIN: 220818-F-WW802-1110
    Resolution: 7313x4881
    Size: 15.56 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Mateo Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon AFB
    afsoc
    27th Special Operations Wing

