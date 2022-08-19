Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide

U.S Air Force medical technicians from Fairchild Air Force Base are awarded first place in the Air Commando Challenge at the Medic Rodeo 2022 competition closing ceremony hosted at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 18, 2022. The 27th Special Operations Wing hosted the 13th iteration of Medic Rodeo; this year incorporated the MEDIC-X initiative which organizes, trains and equips medics to create a more agile, multi-capable, and interoperable force, capable of accomplishing tasks outside of their core Air Force Specialty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra)

