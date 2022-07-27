Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th Wing members show their skills during annual training in Italy [Image 7 of 7]

    175th Wing members show their skills during annual training in Italy

    ITALY

    07.27.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, pose for a group photograph during annual training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 28, 2022. The annual training provided an opportunity for members to learn from their active-duty counterparts and complete job-specific training objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 13:37
    Photo ID: 7386317
    VIRIN: 220727-Z-GZ846-567
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th Wing members show their skills during annual training in Italy [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    175th Wing members show their skills during annual training in Italy

    NGB
    ANG
    MDNG
    USAF
    MDANG

