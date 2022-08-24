Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 COMMSTRAT Operational Advisory Group - Training and Leadership Development Summit [Image 1 of 2]

    2022 COMMSTRAT Operational Advisory Group - Training and Leadership Development Summit

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Communication Strategy and Operations Marines from across the occupational field attend the 2022 COMMSTRAT Operational Advisory Group (OAG) - Training and Leadership Development Summit in Orlando, FL, Aug. 24, 2022.

    The OAG and Summit allows Marines to come together and share important knowledge essential to developing the future of the occupational field.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 09:35
    Photo ID: 7385710
    VIRIN: 220824-M-PC612-1008
    Resolution: 6414x3082
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 COMMSTRAT Operational Advisory Group - Training and Leadership Development Summit [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 COMMSTRAT Operational Advisory Group - Training and Leadership Development Summit
    2022 COMMSTRAT Operational Advisory Group - Training and Leadership Development Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Marine Corps
    Marines
    USMCCCA
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    OAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT