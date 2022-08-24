James Anderson, the Logistics Readiness Center Benelux traffic manager at SHAPE, Belgium, his wife, and their three children pose for a photo while traveling in Japan. Moving from Okinawa, Japan, after 16 years of living there and navigating the differences in culture and ways of life in Belgium has been tricky for him and his family but also interesting and fun, he said. “We had to really hit the ground running when we arrived, but Belgium has been good to me and my family,” Anderson said. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 07:15 Photo ID: 7385545 VIRIN: 220824-A-SM279-692 Resolution: 2129x2711 Size: 1.48 MB Location: MONS, BE Hometown: BINCHE, WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transition from Japan to Belgium made easier by LRC Benelux team, garrison resources, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.