    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transition from Japan to Belgium made easier by LRC Benelux team, garrison resources

    MONS, BELGIUM

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    James Anderson, the Logistics Readiness Center Benelux traffic manager at SHAPE, Belgium, his wife, and their three children pose for a photo while traveling in Japan. Moving from Okinawa, Japan, after 16 years of living there and navigating the differences in culture and ways of life in Belgium has been tricky for him and his family but also interesting and fun, he said. “We had to really hit the ground running when we arrived, but Belgium has been good to me and my family,” Anderson said. (Courtesy photo)

