Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Mercury [Image 2 of 2]

    Project Mercury

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Air University Project Mercury, as seen in the attached logo, metaphorically launches Airmen into orbit around our Air Force bureaucracy during their 90-day cohort period so they can innovate and incubate new concepts and technologies. Following the 90-day period, Airmen return from orbit to pitch their proofs of concept and transition the new concepts and technologies into the Air Force. The launch vehicle for AU Project Mercury is the Innovation Genome methodology created by Dr. Jeff DeGraff (Innovatrium and University of Michigan). The four colors (red, blue, yellow, green) in the logo are the color codes from the Innovation Genome and relate to how individuals and organization innovate (i.e., engineer/control, athlete/compete, sage/collaborate, artist/create). (Courtesy graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2019
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:29
    Photo ID: 7385467
    VIRIN: 191122-F-XX000-1001
    Resolution: 454x444
    Size: 48 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Mercury [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Project Mercury: Accelerating meetings through innovation
    Project Mercury

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Project Mercury: Accelerating meetings through innovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air University

    TAGS

    Air University
    Project Mercury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT