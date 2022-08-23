Corrosion control performs KC-135 maintenance

U.S. Air Force corrosion control specialists assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron showcase paint refurbishments on “Black Jack”, the KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100 ARW at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 23, 2022. Corrosion control specialists reduce corrosions on aircraft via painting, cleaning and non-destructive inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

by A1C Viviam Chiu