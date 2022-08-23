U.S. Air Force corrosion control specialists assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron showcase paint refurbishments on “Black Jack”, the KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100 ARW at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 23, 2022. Corrosion control specialists reduce corrosions on aircraft via painting, cleaning and non-destructive inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 05:46
|Photo ID:
|7385453
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-NR913-0007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corrosion control performs KC-135 maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
