    Corrosion control performs KC-135 maintenance [Image 6 of 6]

    Corrosion control performs KC-135 maintenance

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force corrosion control specialists assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron showcase paint refurbishments on “Black Jack”, the KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100 ARW at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 23, 2022. Corrosion control specialists reduce corrosions on aircraft via painting, cleaning and non-destructive inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 05:46
    Photo ID: 7385453
    VIRIN: 220823-F-NR913-0007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corrosion control performs KC-135 maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

