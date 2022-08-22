Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEART 22 meets with UNO lead [Image 1 of 3]

    HEART 22 meets with UNO lead

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Maria Lilliana Ruiz, left, the financial and administrative manager at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmologia, speaks with U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexandre Rogan, the officer in charge of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Aug. 22, 2022. For the next two weeks, U.S. military medical professionals will work side-by-side with Guatemalan medical professionals to alleviate any potential pressure on medical systems, increase resiliency of participants and improve capabilities to respond to potential public health disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 18:18
    Photo ID: 7384891
    VIRIN: 220822-F-UA699-1020
    Resolution: 5802x3731
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 meets with UNO lead [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HEART 22 meets with UNO lead
    HEART 22 meets with UNO lead
    HEART 22 meets with UNO lead

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    HEART 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT