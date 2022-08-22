HEART 22 meets with UNO lead

Maria Lilliana Ruiz, left, the financial and administrative manager at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmologia, speaks with U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexandre Rogan, the officer in charge of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Aug. 22, 2022. For the next two weeks, U.S. military medical professionals will work side-by-side with Guatemalan medical professionals to alleviate any potential pressure on medical systems, increase resiliency of participants and improve capabilities to respond to potential public health disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

