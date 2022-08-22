Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    180FW Conducts Night Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    180FW Conducts Night Operations

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off for a nighttime training flight in Swanton, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2022. The 180FW conducts training, rain or snow, day and night to enhance mission readiness to ensuring combat power can be delivered to combatant commanders, anytime, anywhere.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 16:39
    Photo ID: 7384707
    VIRIN: 220822-Z-HS920-0171
    Resolution: 6924x4616
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Conducts Night Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    180FW Conducts Night Operations
    180FW Conducts Night Operations
    180FW Conducts Night Operations
    180FW Conducts Night Operations
    180FW Conducts Night Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighter Jet
    Stinger
    Night Flying
    OHANG
    Night Flights

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT