    Tenn. Air Guard lead patrol course ahead of the multinational exercise, Defender Falcon 22 [Image 1 of 2]

    Tenn. Air Guard lead patrol course ahead of the multinational exercise, Defender Falcon 22

    LAVINIA, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Kealy Moriarty 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Senior Airman Laurence Rodgers practices safety while overcoming harsh terrain during the two-week patrol course, Aug. 6-20 held in Lavinia, Tennessee.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 16:23
    Photo ID: 7384679
    VIRIN: 220815-A-RL060-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Location: LAVINIA, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tenn. Air Guard lead patrol course ahead of the multinational exercise, Defender Falcon 22 [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Kealy Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tennessee
    Air National Guard

