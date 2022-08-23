Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon

Following the success of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's "Outpost Outspoken" podcast, a spinoff series devoted to the stories and recollections of retired U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground employees of decades-long service will debut on August 31, 2022. It will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/538/desert-rat-testament as well as on popular streaming services such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Stitcher Radio.

