Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon

    Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Following the success of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's "Outpost Outspoken" podcast, a spinoff series devoted to the stories and recollections of retired U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground employees of decades-long service will debut on August 31, 2022. It will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/538/desert-rat-testament as well as on popular streaming services such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Stitcher Radio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 13:34
    Photo ID: 7384358
    VIRIN: 220823-A-IK096-014
    Resolution: 1400x1400
    Size: 502.96 KB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT