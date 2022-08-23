Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon

Photo By Eugene Garcia | Following the success of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's "Outpost Outspoken" podcast,...... read more read more Photo By Eugene Garcia | Following the success of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's "Outpost Outspoken" podcast, a spinoff series devoted to the stories and recollections of retired U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground employees of decades-long service will debut on August 31, 2022. It will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/538/desert-rat-testament as well as on popular streaming services such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Stitcher Radio. see less | View Image Page

The first episode of the second season of "Outpost Outspoken", the official podcast of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), was released on August 8, 2022.



All episodes of both seasons of the bimonthly series are available at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/498/outpost-outspoken as well as on popular streaming services Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Stitcher Radio.



A new spinoff series, "Desert Rat Testament", will be a monthly anthology devoted to the stories and recollections of retired longtime YPG personnel and former post commanders. The first episode will be released on August 31, 2022. All episodes will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/538/desert-rat-testament, as well as on the same streaming services Outpost Outspoken plays on.