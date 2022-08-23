Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon

    Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon

    Photo By Eugene Garcia | Following the success of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's "Outpost Outspoken" podcast,...... read more read more

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The first episode of the second season of "Outpost Outspoken", the official podcast of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), was released on August 8, 2022.

    All episodes of both seasons of the bimonthly series are available at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/498/outpost-outspoken as well as on popular streaming services Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Stitcher Radio.

    A new spinoff series, "Desert Rat Testament", will be a monthly anthology devoted to the stories and recollections of retired longtime YPG personnel and former post commanders. The first episode will be released on August 31, 2022. All episodes will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/538/desert-rat-testament, as well as on the same streaming services Outpost Outspoken plays on.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 13:34
    Story ID: 427863
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Spinoff Yuma Proving Ground podcast debuts soon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT