The All Army Rugby 7s Team competes at the RugbyTown 7s and Armed Forces Championship, Glendale, Colorado, August 19 - 21, 2022. Army claimed their 8th Armed Forces Championship Title before falling in the quarterfinal match of the RugbyTown 7s Tournament. (Courtesy Photo by Travis Prior).
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 13:32
|Photo ID:
|7384348
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-CQ037-007
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All Army Rugby wins 8th Armed Forces Championship title [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
