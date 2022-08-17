The All Army Rugby 7s Team competes at the RugbyTown 7s and Armed Forces Championship, Glendale, Colorado, August 19 - 21, 2022. Army claimed their 8th Armed Forces Championship Title before falling in the quarterfinal match of the RugbyTown 7s Tournament. (Courtesy Photo by Travis Prior).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 13:32 Photo ID: 7384348 VIRIN: 220817-A-CQ037-007 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.28 MB Location: GLENDALE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All Army Rugby wins 8th Armed Forces Championship title [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.