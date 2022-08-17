Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Army Rugby wins 8th Armed Forces Championship title [Image 8 of 8]

    All Army Rugby wins 8th Armed Forces Championship title

    GLENDALE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    The All Army Rugby 7s Team competes at the RugbyTown 7s and Armed Forces Championship, Glendale, Colorado, August 19 - 21, 2022. Army claimed their 8th Armed Forces Championship Title before falling in the quarterfinal match of the RugbyTown 7s Tournament. (Courtesy Photo by Travis Prior).

