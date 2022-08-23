The 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, talks about the new M30 Boat and building a raft at Whiskeytown Lake near Redding, California on August 19, 2022 as part of a drill. These Bridge Builder Crewmembers (12C) practice their craft almost every drill ato remain ready for when called to duty.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7384000
|VIRIN:
|220823-A-XU624-440
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake [Image 7 of 7], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT