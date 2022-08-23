The 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, talks about the new M30 Boat and building a raft at Whiskeytown Lake near Redding, California on August 19, 2022 as part of a drill. These Bridge Builder Crewmembers (12C) practice their craft almost every drill ato remain ready for when called to duty.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 10:21 Photo ID: 7384000 VIRIN: 220823-A-XU624-440 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 4.5 MB Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake [Image 7 of 7], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.