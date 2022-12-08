Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puerto Princesa Police Officer says U.S. Navy Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Changed His Life [Image 2 of 2]

    Puerto Princesa Police Officer says U.S. Navy Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Changed His Life

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    08.12.2022

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 12, 2022) – Police Lieutenant Douglas Sabando speaks to Ensign Juliette Martin, from Chisago Lakes, Minnesota, during the Barangay Health Fair at Bacungan High School during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy Photo Australian Army Corporal Brandon Grey)

    Pacific Partnership
    Philippines
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

