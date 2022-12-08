PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 12, 2022) – Police Lieutenant Douglas Sabando speaks to Ensign Juliette Martin, from Chisago Lakes, Minnesota, during the Barangay Health Fair at Bacungan High School during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy Photo Australian Army Corporal Brandon Grey)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 07:43
|Photo ID:
|7383788
|VIRIN:
|220812-N-HI500-1001
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puerto Princesa Police Officer says U.S. Navy Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Changed His Life [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Puerto Princesa Police Officer says U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Changed his Life
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT