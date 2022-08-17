Three seriously injured when boat hits breakwall in Petoskey

Three people were seriously hurt when their 20-foot boat hit a breakwall at a high rate of speed near Petoskey, Michigan in in Little Traverse Bay in the pre-dawn hours Aug. 17, 2022. Two people were ejected onto the breakwall; one remained onboard while the boat nearly sank near the breakwall. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Charlevoix.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 07:02
|Photo ID:
|7383761
|VIRIN:
|220817-G-ZZ999-0428
|Location:
|PETOSKEY, MI, US
