Three seriously injured when boat hits breakwall in Petoskey

Three people were seriously hurt when their 20-foot boat hit a breakwall at a high rate of speed near Petoskey, Michigan in in Little Traverse Bay in the pre-dawn hours Aug. 17, 2022. Two people were ejected onto the breakwall; one remained onboard while the boat nearly sank near the breakwall. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Charlevoix.

