Silent Warrior 2022 Day Three

Dr. Assis Malaquias, speak on a panel on How Violent Extremist Organizations Benefit from Criminal Activity during Silent Warrior 2022 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, August 17, 2022. Silent Warrior 2022 is a Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) directed forum with 37 nations gathered to focus on improving the security, resiliency and prosperity of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|08.17.2022
|08.23.2022 07:24
|7383751
|220817-F-CC297-0062
|5555x3696
|13.05 MB
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
|1
|0
