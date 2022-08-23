405th AFSB supports Army’s 13th annual observance of antiterrorism awareness month

August is the Army’s 13th annual observance of Antiterrorism Awareness Month, and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade has taken this opportunity to remind its employees that being aware and vigilant of possible threats is important every day. For the more than 6,000 Soldiers, Army civilians, local national employees and contractors assigned to the 405th AFSB, their home is overseas – making it extremely important to remain vigilant and to maintain a robust threat awareness posture in order to deter, detect and mitigate risks (Courtesy Graphic).
