    NSA Naples School Staff Orientation Breakfast

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220819-N-IE405-2067 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 19, 2022) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, left, speaks to school staff from Naples Elementary School and Naples Middle High School during an orientation breakfast held at the cafeteria of Naples Elementary School onboard NSA Naples' Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, Aug. 19, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 03:07
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    This work, NSA Naples School Staff Orientation Breakfast [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Naples School Staff Orientation Breakfast

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    DoDEA Europe
    Naples Middle High School
    Naples Elementary
    School Orientation Breakfast

