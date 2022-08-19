220819-N-IE405-2067 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 19, 2022) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, left, speaks to school staff from Naples Elementary School and Naples Middle High School during an orientation breakfast held at the cafeteria of Naples Elementary School onboard NSA Naples' Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, Aug. 19, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 03:07 Photo ID: 7383565 VIRIN: 220819-N-IE405-2067 Resolution: 7092x4865 Size: 1.32 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples School Staff Orientation Breakfast [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.