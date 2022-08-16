Indonesian Navy Visits NBG

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with Capt. Lewis Nainggolan, commanding officer of KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai (332) of the Indonesian Navy during an office call at the NBG Headquarters Aug. 17.

The Martadinata-class frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai arrived at Apra Harbor as part of a scheduled port visit.

(U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

