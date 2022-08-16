Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indonesian Navy Visits NBG [Image 2 of 2]

    Indonesian Navy Visits NBG

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Christian Dadino 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with Capt. Lewis Nainggolan, commanding officer of KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai (332) of the Indonesian Navy during an office call at the NBG Headquarters Aug. 17.
    The Martadinata-class frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai arrived at Apra Harbor as part of a scheduled port visit.
    (U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

    Indonesian Navy Visits NBG
    Indonesian Navy Visits NBG

    Indonesian Navy

