    ROK Defense Officials Visit NBG

    ROK Defense Officials Visit NBG

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Christian Dadino 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug.18, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with Hunseung Lee, Republic of Korea (ROK), National Assembly Defense Committee chairman and committee members Aug. 16.
    While on island, the ROK National Assembly Defense Committee leadership met with military leadership to discuss the U.S. military posture in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as to understand the strategic and operational importance of Guam.
    While onboard NBG, Lee and the committee visited various installation facilities including the NBG wharves and piers, and Sumay Point.
    The visit to Guam was part of a familiarization tour, where the group also visited Joint Region Marianas, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Andersen Air Force Base.
    (U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
