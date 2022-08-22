ANG OAY Airmen Visit Air Force Memorial

From left: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kristina L. Schneider, of the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio National Guard; Tech Sgt. Brett A. Yoakum, of the 164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee National Guard; Master Sgt. Daniel P. Keller, of the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard; and Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Sotomayor, of the 125th Fighter Squadron, Florida National Guard, pose for a photo at the Air Force Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 22, 2022. The event was part of Focus on the Force Week 2022—an annual event hosted by the command chief of the Air National Guard that highlights professional development and celebrates the accomplishments of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

