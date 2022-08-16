Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom

    Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Breaux, 70th Aerial Refueling Squadron in-flight refueler assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, completes pre-fueling checklists over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Breaux completed night time air-to-air refueling missions to assist in the training of F-22 Raptor student pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    This work, Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Aerial Refueling
    KC-10 Extender
    Boom Operator
    Tyndall
    Student Pilot

