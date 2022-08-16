Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 10:03 Photo ID: 7382042 VIRIN: 220816-F-PU499-1483 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.36 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.