U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Breaux, 70th Aerial Refueling Squadron in-flight refueler assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, completes pre-fueling checklists over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Breaux completed night time air-to-air refueling missions to assist in the training of F-22 Raptor student pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7382042
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-PU499-1483
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT