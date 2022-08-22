Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lewis B. Puller Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Holds Change of Command

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Frederick Poirier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220822-A-EQ028-1104 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 22, 2022) Capt. Richard Burgess, right, outgoing commanding officer for the gold crew of expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), shakes hands with Capt. David Skarosi, incoming commanding officer, during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 22. Lewis B. Puller is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederick Poirier)

