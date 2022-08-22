USS Lewis B. Puller Holds Change of Command

220822-A-EQ028-1104 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 22, 2022) Capt. Richard Burgess, right, outgoing commanding officer for the gold crew of expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), shakes hands with Capt. David Skarosi, incoming commanding officer, during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 22. Lewis B. Puller is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederick Poirier)

