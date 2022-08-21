U.S. service members deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, competed in an Air Force versus Army soccer game, Aug. 21, 2022. Army beat AF with a final score of 5-3. Joint Force morale events enhance trust and interoperability between sister branches in USCENTCOM’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 06:37
|Photo ID:
|7381747
|VIRIN:
|220821-F-WH833-1095
|Resolution:
|8050x4528
|Size:
|35.18 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Work Together, Play Together [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT