    Work Together, Play Together [Image 12 of 12]

    Work Together, Play Together

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. service members deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, competed in an Air Force versus Army soccer game, Aug. 21, 2022. Army beat AF with a final score of 5-3. Joint Force morale events enhance trust and interoperability between sister branches in USCENTCOM’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 06:37
    Photo ID: 7381747
    VIRIN: 220821-F-WH833-1095
    Resolution: 8050x4528
    Size: 35.18 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work Together, Play Together [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

