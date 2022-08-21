Work Together, Play Together

U.S. service members deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, competed in an Air Force versus Army soccer game, Aug. 21, 2022. Army beat AF with a final score of 5-3. Joint Force morale events enhance trust and interoperability between sister branches in USCENTCOM’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

Date Taken: 08.21.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 Photo by SSgt Noah Tancer