    RAF Mildenhall to serve as gateway for PCS, pet transport [Image 1 of 2]

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Starting Sept. 20, 2022, the Patriot Express flight, also known as the rotator, is scheduled to start flying into Royal Air Force Mildenhall for U.S. military and civilian members and their families permanently changing station to the United Kingdom. It will fly to and from Baltimore/Washington International only, and the first flight out of RAF Mildenhall, for those PCSing back to the States, is Sept. 21.

