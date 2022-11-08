Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st IW commander observes CERFP evaluation [Image 4 of 7]

    181st IW commander observes CERFP evaluation

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Goad, the commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing, visits with service members participating in an external evaluation sustainment year collective training event exercise at Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ind., Aug. 11, 2022. The EXEVAL-SYCTE is an evaluation the 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package undergoes every other year to measure efficiency, identify limitations and share best practices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 22:31
    Photo ID: 7381369
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-ZD910-1169
    Resolution: 5660x3184
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st IW commander observes CERFP evaluation [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Joseph Pearison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    181st IW commander observes CERFP evaluation
    Indiana National Guard
    ANG
    Indiana Air National Guard
    INNG
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Hulman Field

