    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Holds Ceremony During Annual Training [Image 7 of 7]

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Holds Ceremony During Annual Training

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Dustin K. Hoobler (left), All-Source Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, receives a retirement gift from U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Hoy (right), Geo-Spatial Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge, 37th Brigade Combat Team, at promotion and recognition ceremony, August 17, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The gift, a t-shirt signed by all of Hoobler’s section peers, was given to him as a farewell gift, as the annual training event would be his last annual training prior to his retirement after more than 20 years of dedicated and outstanding service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Holds Ceremony During Annual Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Northern Strike 22

