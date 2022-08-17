37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Holds Ceremony During Annual Training

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Dustin K. Hoobler (left), All-Source Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, receives a retirement gift from U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Hoy (right), Geo-Spatial Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge, 37th Brigade Combat Team, at promotion and recognition ceremony, August 17, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The gift, a t-shirt signed by all of Hoobler’s section peers, was given to him as a farewell gift, as the annual training event would be his last annual training prior to his retirement after more than 20 years of dedicated and outstanding service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

