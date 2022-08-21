2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Shooting Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. KC Higer, veteran, and Lance Cpl. Luis Garcia, veteran, congratulate one another during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 21, 2022. Higer won first place in the shooting 2 category and Garcia won second. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

