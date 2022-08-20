2022 DoD Warrior Games Shooting Day 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 20, 2022) Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones talks members of Team Air Force at the shooting competition at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service member and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

