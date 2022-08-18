Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks meets with the commander of U.S. Transportation Command, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, at Transcom headquarters, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Aug. 18, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7380223
|VIRIN:
|220818-D-BN624-0096
|Resolution:
|4972x3314
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASSE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits U.S. Transportation Command [Image 34 of 34], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT