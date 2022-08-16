Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leyte Gulf, CSG-10 Fleet Battle Problem

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220816-N-TC847-0010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cinthya Hernandez, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), stands watch in the ship’s combat information center, Aug. 16, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) conducted Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 22-2 from August 14-19, 2022. FBP 22-2 integrated naval, marine and air capabilities to support Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and test use of IAMD systems capability in a contested environment while providing vigorous Maritime Homeland Defense.

    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Completes Fleet Battle Problem

    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Fleet Battle Problem
    GHWB CSG

