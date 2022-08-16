220816-N-TC847-0010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cinthya Hernandez, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), stands watch in the ship’s combat information center, Aug. 16, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) conducted Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 22-2 from August 14-19, 2022. FBP 22-2 integrated naval, marine and air capabilities to support Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and test use of IAMD systems capability in a contested environment while providing vigorous Maritime Homeland Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 20:59 Photo ID: 7379796 VIRIN: 220816-N-TC847-0010 Resolution: 913x609 Size: 123.16 KB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leyte Gulf, CSG-10 Fleet Battle Problem, by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.