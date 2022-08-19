George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Completes Fleet Battle Problem

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Samuel Wagner | 220816-N-MW880-1324 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2022) Two MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Samuel Wagner | 220816-N-MW880-1324 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2022) Two MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, fly in formation above the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 16, 2022. USS Leyte Gulf is a part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG), an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. The George H.W. Bush CSG completed Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 22-2 from August 14-19, 2022. FBP 22-2 integrated naval, marine and air capabilities to support Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and test use of IAMD systems capability in a contested environment while providing vigorous Maritime Homeland Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Wagner) see less | View Image Page

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group completed Fleet Battle Problem 22-2, August 18. Led by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, the focus of this FBP was to test Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) systems in a complex, maritime homeland defense scenario.



This iteration of FBP included a series of experiments testing warfighting concepts, which validated innovative tactics, techniques and procedures for employment in complex operational environments. In addition to testing IAMD in support of maritime homeland defense, the experiment also flexed the strike group’s ability to operate with joint forces, specifically the Air Force.



“Fleet battle problem was a great opportunity to work with our joint partners at a high level early in our deployment,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. “When you have two carrier strike groups and elements of the joint force competing against one another it brings out the best in our teams, and drives the learning and development in the high-end fight that is critical to our national defense and security.”



The Navy’s Surface Combat Systems Center on Wallops Island provided live scenarios for the FBP. The Center’s efforts enabled warfighter training, testing, and fleet operations development. This battle problem focused on the transformation of the IAMD infrastructure to fuse all sensor data into an integrated, seamless operations and intelligence warfighting network.



Rapidly and consistently integrating fleet feedback on IAMD capabilities tested during the exercise will provide a desired level of control through the air, overland or from the sea in defense of the homeland. FBP 22-2 allowed the Navy to analyze best practices and incorporate them in future training, tactics, and procedures, as well as make recommendations for material improvement and acquisition priorities.



“Sending the Bush Strike Group on deployment following their extraordinary performance during FBP 22-2 is a clear demonstration of the caliber of investments we’ve made in advanced combat capabilities, responsive tactics, and war fighting integration” said Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “No doubt the Bush team is ready to compete and win in the high-end fight.”



The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability and the ability to deter and, if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. Units that participated in the FPB 22-2 are USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the embarked Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). The Air Force squadrons who participated in FBP 22-2 include the 27th Fighter Squadron, the 94th Fighter Squadron, and the 7th Fighter Squadron. Refueling tankers also supported from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst’s 305th Air Mobility Wing, and from Pease Air National Guard Base’s 159th Air Refueling Wing.