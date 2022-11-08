Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preventative maintenance checks and services class

    GAGETOWN, NB, CANADA

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Jonathan Santana 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Tyson Amburg, Charley Battery, 1st Battalion 103d Field Artillery Regiment, teaches a preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) class during annual training, in Gagetown, Canada, August 11, 2022. The class goes over important steps when performing PMCS to make sure the vehicle is safe to travel.

    (U.S Army photo by SPC Jonathan Santana)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7379403
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-YI684-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.1 MB
    Location: GAGETOWN, NB, CA 
    HMMWV
    teach
    Maintenance
    Class
    PMCS

