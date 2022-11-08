Preventative maintenance checks and services class

Spc. Tyson Amburg, Charley Battery, 1st Battalion 103d Field Artillery Regiment, teaches a preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) class during annual training, in Gagetown, Canada, August 11, 2022. The class goes over important steps when performing PMCS to make sure the vehicle is safe to travel.



(U.S Army photo by SPC Jonathan Santana)

Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022