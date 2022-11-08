Spc. Tyson Amburg, Charley Battery, 1st Battalion 103d Field Artillery Regiment, teaches a preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) class during annual training, in Gagetown, Canada, August 11, 2022. The class goes over important steps when performing PMCS to make sure the vehicle is safe to travel.
(U.S Army photo by SPC Jonathan Santana)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7379403
|VIRIN:
|220811-Z-YI684-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.1 MB
|Location:
|GAGETOWN, NB, CA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preventative maintenance checks and services class, by SPC Jonathan Santana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT