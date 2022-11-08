Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th SFS K-9 [Image 11 of 17]

    60th SFS K-9

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 60th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Aarapahoe, takes a break with her handler during a training session at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 11, 2022. MWD handlers personally train their assigned canine in law enforcement procedures, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:16
    Photo ID: 7379387
    VIRIN: 220811-F-RU983-1111
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, 60th SFS K-9 [Image 17 of 17], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF

    military photography

    "Heide Couch

    AF75

    USAF
    K-9"
    military photography
    "Heide Couch
    AF75

