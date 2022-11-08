U.S. Air Force 60th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Aarapahoe, takes a break with her handler during a training session at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 11, 2022. MWD handlers personally train their assigned canine in law enforcement procedures, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:16 Photo ID: 7379387 VIRIN: 220811-F-RU983-1111 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.42 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th SFS K-9 [Image 17 of 17], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.