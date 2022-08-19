Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Constitution Hosts Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Constitution Hosts Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Constitution

    Boston (August 19, 2022) USS Constitution Commanding Officer Cmdr. B.J. Farrell, center, Lt. Cmdr. Raffaelle Giarnella, right, and Command Senior Chief Seth Miles pose during a ceremony aboard the ship.. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. (U.S. Navy Photo by Airman Austin Jean/Released)

