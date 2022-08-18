220818-N-KO533-1037

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks to NPS students, faculty and staff during a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) about lifelong learning, Aug. 18. On display is Secretary Del Toro’s NPS thesis project from 1989, which explored the utilization of bubble memory to capture satellite telemetry data. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Lenny Weston)
