    220818-N-KO533-1037

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonard Weston 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks to NPS students, faculty and staff during a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) about lifelong learning, Aug. 18. On display is Secretary Del Toro’s NPS thesis project from 1989, which explored the utilization of bubble memory to capture satellite telemetry data. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Lenny Weston)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:51
    Photo ID: 7378585
    VIRIN: 220818-N-KO533-1037
    Resolution: 5265x3503
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220818-N-KO533-1037, by PO2 Leonard Weston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

