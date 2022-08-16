220816-N-MZ836-2399 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) The Finnish Rauma-class patrol craft FNS Porvoo (PGG 72), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) sail in formation during a maneuvering exercise Aug. 16, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7378568 VIRIN: 220816-N-MZ836-2399 Resolution: 7242x4828 Size: 1.6 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Kearsarge ARG and Finnish Navy Conduct a Maneuvering Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.