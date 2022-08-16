The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), foreground, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), middle, and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD-24) sail during a maneuvering exercise in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 16, 2022. Gunston Hall (LSD 44) is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:54 Photo ID: 7378561 VIRIN: 220816-N-PS818-1051 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 907.48 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Gunston Hall Participates in a Maneuvering drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.