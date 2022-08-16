Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTIC SEA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), foreground, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), middle, and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD-24) sail during a maneuvering exercise in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 16, 2022. Gunston Hall (LSD 44) is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:54
    Photo ID: 7378561
    VIRIN: 220816-N-PS818-1051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 907.48 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The Gunston Hall Participates in a Maneuvering drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

