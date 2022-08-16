15th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Precision Strike Team members, rush into a wooded area at Fort Stewart, Ga., August 16, 2022. The 15th ASOS was conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training in order to hone command and control capabilities. TACP Precision Strike Teams gather intel to relay to the Combined Force Air Component Commander for informed airstrike decision-making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. River Bruce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:47 Photo ID: 7378551 VIRIN: 220816-F-GD886-979 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 2.42 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Shh" - 93d AGOW TACPs embed, assess, relay [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt River Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.