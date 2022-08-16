Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Shh" - 93d AGOW TACPs embed, assess, relay [Image 14 of 14]

    &quot;Shh&quot; - 93d AGOW TACPs embed, assess, relay

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. River Bruce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    15th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Precision Strike Team members, rush into a wooded area at Fort Stewart, Ga., August 16, 2022. The 15th ASOS was conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training in order to hone command and control capabilities. TACP Precision Strike Teams gather intel to relay to the Combined Force Air Component Commander for informed airstrike decision-making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. River Bruce)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:47
    Photo ID: 7378551
    VIRIN: 220816-F-GD886-979
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Recon
    JTAC
    TACP
    C2
    hidden
    Precision Strike Team

