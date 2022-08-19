Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Living Living history: Meet Truman Goodwin [Image 1 of 2]

    Living Living history: Meet Truman Goodwin

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Truman Goodwin, “Goody”, left, and his wife, Waltraud, right, pose with their youngest son in Ramstein this year. Goody has been a long-time Ramstein resident after he retired from the U.S. Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 05:32
    Photo ID: 7377919
    VIRIN: 220819-F-XX999-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living Living history: Meet Truman Goodwin [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Living Living history: Meet Truman Goodwin
    Living history: Meet Truman Goodwin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Living history: Meet Truman Goodwin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    Living History
    United states Air Forces in Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT