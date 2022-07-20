Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) awards Capt. Jason G. Kranz, executive officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, the Meritorious Service Medal July 6, 2022. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 04:23 Photo ID: 7377862 VIRIN: 220706-N-LV363-0019 Resolution: 2110x2573 Size: 537.36 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Jason G. Kranz Receives the Meritorious Service Medal [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.